The individual health insurance market covers an estimated 170,000 Minnesotans who don't get insurance through an employer or a government program. It's been plagued by skyrocketing premiums and insurer turmoil in recent years, and was only barely saved from total collapse in 2016.

Will it face more of the same? Most of the big questions remain unanswered.

"The message is 'stay tuned,' I guess," said Phil Norrgard, chair of the board at MNsure, the state-run health insurance marketplace.

Here is what we know so far about the 2018 insurance market, and when we might get answers:

What impact will Congress have?

The Republican-controlled U.S. Congress is debating the American Health Care Act, which if passed could be the biggest change to health insurance law since the Affordable Care Act (or Obamacare) was passed in 2010.

Exactly what impacts remain uncertain. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office predicted the very different House version would lead to 23 million more people uninsured, lower budget deficits and higher premiums for some Americans and lower for others. As of Wednesday, June 21, the Senate had yet to release its version of the bill, which could be significantly different.

It's also possible Congress could fall short of the votes needed to pass any bill.

If Congress does pass a health care law, most of its major effects will likely take effect in 2019 or beyond, so would have no direct effects on 2018.

How much will insurance cost next year?

No one knows for certain. Insurers have until July 17 to propose premiums for 2018. Those proposals will be released to the public on July 31.

Rates could increase sharply again if insurers feel they're paying out more in claims than they're taking in in revenues. State experts expect at least a 5 to 10 percent increase due to medical cost inflation.

The release of proposed premiums on July 31 won't be the final answer. Insurance companies will be able to revise their proposals throughout August before final rates will be announced no later than Oct. 2.

More importantly, insurance companies won't be proposing a single premium in July. Instead, they'll likely be proposing two: one with the effects of a new state program called "reinsurance" and one without.

Will reinsurance lower rates?

Responding to high rate increases, Minnesota lawmakers this year passed a "reinsurance" program using taxpayer dollars to pay for certain expensive medical cases. That means insurers don't have to cover those costs with higher premiums. The projected result: premiums 20 percent lower than they'd otherwise be.

But the program comes with a big if: it requires approval from the federal government to take effect. No approval, no reinsurance.

The state formally asked for federal approval on June 1. Under law, the feds have 180 days to decide, but state officials hope they'll act well before Minnesotans begin buying 2018 plans.

"I cannot give you a date certain by which we will have a thumbs-up, thumbs-down approval," said Assistant Commerce Commissioner Peter Brickwedde.

When will plans be available to purchase?

Last year, Minnesotans had an open enrollment period stretching three months from Nov. 1 to Jan. 31. Now the federal government is proposing cutting that in half: Nov. 1 to Dec. 15.

Minnesota could implement a longer period but has yet to make that choice.

Insurers are pushing for a shorter enrollment period to stop people from waiting to buy health insurance until they get sick. Consumer advocates say a longer enrollment period makes it easier for more people to enroll.

An advisory committee to MNsure recommended open enrollment from Oct. 1 to Dec. 15, but MNsure CEO Allison O'Toole warned that could be "difficult" to start that early given other unanswered questions.

MNsure's board could set the open enrollment period next month or wait into the fall to make a decision.