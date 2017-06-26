Plain Living: 'What happened to crop shares?'

"Good question. It's one I've asked many times, too," I said, adding that I like them, too.

A little background first: My May 25 column ("Straight talk on land rent") looked at the often-controversial negotiations over the rental rates that landowners charge farmers. It stressed that what's "fair" and "right" can be subjective; that impartial, third-party information should be used and that both sides should be taken into account in formulating an agreement.

Lack of space then prevented me from discussing the two main rental payment methods, which I'll address here.

Cash rent — now the dominant method — involves a fixed per-acre payment. If the agreement calls for, say, $50 per acre, the farmer pays $50 per acre. Doesn't matter whether yields and prices are good or bad; the landlord gets $50.

With crop shares, the farmer pays with a share of the crop, not a fixed amount. If the agreement calls for, say, one-fifth of the crop, the landlord gets 20 percent of the crop from the field. That 20 percent might be worth, say, $20 or $80 per acre, depending on yields and prices. So, landlords have a direct stake in what happens on their land. They make more money when times are good and less when times are tough.

Extension Service officials and other impartial experts stress that crop shares deserve careful consideration, at least in most cases.

Diminished ties

Once, crop shares were common, even the norm, across Agweek Country. No more. They haven't quite been relegated to the dustbin of history, but they're in a distinct minority. Their use varies widely — still fairly common in some areas, nearly impossible to find in others — but experts have told me that crop shares probably account for less than 10 percent of all rental rate agreements.

So what happened?

Well, once, most landlords had a direct, personal connection to their farmland. They lived nearby, they understood that agriculture is inherently cyclical. They wanted to share in the good times and were willing to share in the bad times, too.

Today, in contrast, many landlords are several generations removed from the farm. They have little, if any, personal connection to ag. They don't live nearby and don't know or particularly care if times are good or bad. They want their money — a set, definite amount of it — regardless of what happens on their land.

What's more, crop shares can be confusing. The basic share-of-the-crop agreement can be fine-tuned or modified to include base payments, bonus payments and adjustments of yields or prices or both, among other potential considerations. People outside ag, and even some inside it, don't want to bother.

So, yes, crop-share agreements have their drawbacks. But as the caller said — and impartial experts agree — they can make a lot of sense.

I don't pretend to know what's "fair" or "right" for individual farmers and landlords. What I do know is, sharing in both good times and bad can be a big step in the right direction.

Crops shares will never become as common as they once were; the world has changed too much. But they can, and should, have a bigger role than they do now.