Luverne job fair set for Tuesday

The job fair is open to the public and will provide access to employers seeking talented candidates in many different industries. Admission is free. More than 28 area businesses and resource organizations have made arrangements to participate.

“Top employers from throughout the area will be participating and are looking to hire qualified candidates,” said Sandy Demuth, Career Specialist from the Southwest Minnesota Private Industry Council. “By hosting a job fair, we are directly helping residents, especially those impacted by the Pilgrim’s Pride closing, while also working to strengthen our businesses.

“If you are a job seeker who is unable to attend the Job Fair, you can access job and career services through contacting the Southwest Minnesota Private Industry Council,” Demuth added. “They provide resources, career counseling and training to people looking to find new employment.”

For more information, call the Southwest Minnesota Private Industry Council at 295-5020.