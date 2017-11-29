The banking magazine selects five winners every year. Other winners include bankers from North Dakota, Wisconsin and Indiana.

Lonneman, a rural Adrian native, started as a teller and secretary when the bank was based exclusively in Rushmore. Over the course of 35 years, she worked her way up the food chain and settled at the Worthington location.

Lonneman doesn’t like the spotlight — so much so that she didn’t want to talk about the recognition. Greg Raymo, the bank’s CEO and president, was more than willing.

“Connie does everything for the bank, from running human resources to recording all of our board meetings to managing our employee stock ownership program,” Raymo said. “She’s a very private person who just comes to work and gets things done, and she’s one of the most respected employees we have by our staff.”

Raymo recommended Lonneman for the honor. In his 20 years at the bank, Raymo said he has never seen a Worthington woman selected for the award.

“When you’re not downstairs on the frontline, a loan officer or teller, where you’re constantly interacting with the public, you don’t get a lot of notoriety for the success of the bank,” Raymo said. “She’s been with us for 35 years and has certainly been a major part of our success, and I wanted her to be recognized for that.”

Although she certainly didn’t ask for it, the bank’s five locations threw a party for Lonneman in Luverne Tuesday night.