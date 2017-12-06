The company recently purchased the nearby block plant and plans to combine its two facilities into a new, modern plant that will increase efficiency and comply with new regulations, said Ken Kuhn, Cemstone general manager.

The Worthington Planning Commission recommended approval of a conditional use permit for the expansion Tuesday. It will go to the Worthington City Council for full approval Monday.

The approval came after opposition from Marv Spomer, owner of the nearby Spomer Classics. Spomer often complains about dust generated by trucks entering and exiting the gravel-covered property, as well as piles of aggregate that lay around on the property.

In its plans, Cemstone has made some contingencies to address Spomer’s complaints. The new plant will be partly paved — with concrete, of course — and all truck traffic will enter on a paved road and drive into a paved parking lot, likely reducing dust travel. Kuhn added that the new facility will also have bunkers to store excess aggregate.

Commission members agreed excess dust from Frederick Avenue traffic dust will still be an issue regardless, but said it was mostly the city’s problem at this point, as Frederick has always been an unimproved gravel road that just so happens to service truck traffic to multiple businesses.

Also during the meeting, the commission recommended changes to the city’s zoning ordinances that would allow taprooms to operate in business, shopping center and manufacturing zoning districts with the issuance of a conditional use permit. The change also defines taprooms, which were previously in no-man’s land when it came to zoning.

If approved by the Worthington City Council on Monday, the change would open the doors for taprooms and microbreweries, such as Sexy Beast Brewing Co., which is expected to open next year.