‘Give the Gift of Hearing’ contest seeking entries

The “GIve the Gift of Hearing Contest” is now accepting nominations, and entries are due by Dec. 14. Southwest Hearing Technologies were select the most worthy winner, who will receive a complimentary hearing consultation and a free pair of Starkey hearing aids.

“What prompted us to offer this ‘Give the Gift of Hearing’ event is, we are hearing from our heart,” said Nicholas Raymo, owner of Southwest Hearing Technologies and a certified hearing specialist. “Every day we work with people that have a disability — hearing loss — and we see what it means to them to hear better.

“What got myself into this career, is being able to help people re-engage with their life — letting them be a part of the conversations at family gatherings, going out for coffee with the group, playing cards, even just hearing the wonderful sounds of nature,” Raymo added. “The best feeling in the world is when you can look at the face of the person you just helped and see how bright they shine. Nothing needs to be said; you can just feel the emotion.”

To nominate someone, email a note along with contact information to ngraymo@gmai.com or mail it to Give the Gift of Hearing Contest, Southwest Hearing Technologies, P.O. Box 275, Worthington 56187. Notes should include why the nominee should win a pair of free hearing aids.

The winner will be announced Dec. 15.

“The goal if this even is very simple — we want to help people hear better,” Raymo said. “I am not using this as a sales promotion or a gimmick. The staff at Southwest Hearing Technologies has come together with one goal, and that is to help people. If people hear better, they live better.

“We want everyone to have the same opportunity to hear better so whether people don't help their hearing because of financial resources, or they think there is no help, we at Southwest Hearing Technologies want to help change one ear at a time.”

For more information, visit www.SouthwestHearingTechnologies.com or phone 376-4407.