Sanford Worthington welcomes new provider

Milbrandt received her bachelors in nursing undergraduate degree from Briar Cliff University, Sioux City, Iowa. She completed her master of science degree from Bethel University, St. Paul, Minnesota. She is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants. She specializes in family medicine and walk-in care.

“We want to welcome Lisa Milbrandt, PA-C to the Sanford Worthington family and back to Worthington” said Jennifer Weg, executive director at Sanford Worthington. “Lisa was born and raised in Worthington. Her background in the community will be a huge asset to our patients.”

Milbrandt is married and has one child. Her husband works at Bedford Industries. In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with her family, traveling, baking and staying active.

For more information on Milbrandt and to see her online video, visit sanfordworthington.org