Fareway partnering on Toys for Tots effort

Stores are selling paper trains in $1 and $5 increments, as well as collecting new, unwrapped toys at all 120 Fareway Store locations through Dec. 23.

“We are proud to partner with the U.S. Marine Corps to continue the holiday tradition of Toys for Tots,” Fareway Stores Inc. CEO Reynolds W. Cramer said. “Our generous customers go above and beyond to donate both unwrapped toys and monetary proceeds in order to bring joy to underprivileged children.”

In 2017, the U.S. Marine Corps reported that campaign proceeds topped more than $162,000 and 6,735 toys were collected, making it one of the biggest campaigns in the country, according to Toys for Tots Headquarters in Washington.

“We are thankful to Fareway for their partnership in the Toys for Tots campaign,” said Sgt. Andy Hermann with the U.S. Marine Corps. “We truly wouldn’t be able to reach as many children in local areas without the help of Fareway and its generous customers.”