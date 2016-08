Allison and Derek Dreise, Rock Valley, Iowa, are the parents of a son, Grayson John, born July 19. Grandparents are Paul and Phyllis Vellema, Harris, Iowa, and Bill and Darci Dreise, Bradenton, Fla. Great-grandparents are Margaret Vander Veen, Sibley, Iowa, and Dorothy Schonewill, Sioux Falls, S.D.