Oberloh-Loy wedding

Heather Marion Loy and Jonah Baxter Oberloh were married July 9 at the Schmidt residence in Worthington with the Rev. Gordon Orde officiating.

Parents of the couple are Jon and Melanie Loy, Worthington, and Dana and Amy Oberloh, Worthington. Grandparents of the couple are Conrad and Judy Schmidt, Worthington, DuWayne and Carol Oberloh, Brewster, and Merrill and Lynn Loy, Carlton, MN.

Maid of honor was Tori Benders. Bridesmaids were Kari Simmons, Lily Mackenzie-Olson, Andrea Neeland, Alyson Kasemodel and Sarah Waller. Personal attendant was Jenna Hildahl. Flower girl and ring bearer were Mabel Loy and Jalen Loy.

Best man was Dustin Oberloh. Groomsmen were Parker Sandhurst, Shane Pedersen, Spencer Nelson, Patrick McGuire and Kyle Schwartz. Ushers were Levi Leach, Ethan Loosbrock, Isaac Loosbrock, Conrad Schmidt, Clay Schwartzwalter, Colby Schwartzwalter and Spencer Hildahl.

Ceremony music was provided by the Great Plains String Quartet and Kiley Hazelton (vocalist). Dance performance was given by Taya Oberloh. Readers were Phillip Loy and Eric Loy.

Host couples were Steve and Anita Leach and Pete and Lisa Schmidt.

The reception and dance were hosted at the Worthington Event Center.

The bride is a 2012 graduate of Worthington High School and 2016 graduate of Concordia College, Moorhead. She is employed as an HR Coordinator at RDO Equipment Co., Fargo, N.D.

The groom is a 2012 graduate of Worthington High School and 2016 graduate of Concordia College, Moorhead. He is employed as a QA Engineer at Intelligent InSites, Fargo.

Following a wedding trip to Montego Bay, Jamaica, they live in Fargo.