“This is the first time we’re doing Santa’s Workshop,” said AOK Club Advisor Jennifer Buchholz. “We wanted to do something free for kids that involved art in some way.”

There will be an area where parents can wait while their children are busy making their holiday surprise. The two projects, which are free to participants, are expected to take no more than 25 minutes, Buchholz said.

High school students involved in the AOK Club will lead the activity. However, other volunteers are always welcome, Buchholz added.

The AOK Club, sponsored by Worthington’s Optimist and Kiwanis clubs, is an activity for Worthington High School students grades nine through 12 dedicated to community service projects.

Many of the service activities are free events for children that are centered around art. The events are typically offered free of charge thanks to a partnership with the adult Worthington Optimist and Kiwanis clubs, which fund the projects and student dues.

Other activities hosted by the AOK Club throughout the year include an annual family art night in March, Easter egg hunt, painting at Pioneer Village, painting wood toys for the annual Community Christmas baskets and a kids’ craft tent at the Worthington Windsurfing Regatta and Music Festival in June.

AOK Club members and Worthington High School sophomores Natalia Rodriguez, Gisselle Hurtado and Karina Mendez said the AOK Club is a fun activity that allows them to socialize and meet new friends.

“It’s a fun way to be involved with the community,” Buchholz added.

The club, which has approximately 20 active members, is always welcoming new high school members, she said.

For more information on the AOK Club, visit http://www.isd518.net/aok-art-optimist-kiwanis.