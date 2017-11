Sisters Mary Rydeen (left) and Chris Nelson (right) are the winners of the Worthington Hospice Cottage raffle. They will take home the Christmas tree pictured. With them is Karen Wasmund, organizer of the fundraiser. They aren’t the only winners this week. During the Hospice Cottage Christmas walk, Shelly Serrano held a contest to see who could guess the number of wine corks he had collected. Marie Johnson was the winner; she elected to donate $250 to the cottage. (Tim Middagh / The Globe)