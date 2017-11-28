Jackson native to visit regional libraries

Published in October, the 1979 Jackson High School graduate’s novel is set in 1968 in Springville, Minn. — a fictitious town that is invaded with tragedy and death. The book is told from the perspective of a quiet and sensitive 10-year-old with a load of guilt.

James now lives in Hudson, Wis. She will be at the Jackson Public Library at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the meeting room and at the Lakefield Public Library at 6 p.m. Thursday.