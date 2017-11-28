“We had overwhelming interest in the event, but found that many individuals had conflicting events and commitments on their schedules,” Historic Dayton House Director Gretchen Ennis said. “It is our goal to have this event be a one-of-a-kind, special event and in order for us to achieve the success we believe it is capable of, we feel it is best to wait until after the holidays to host it.”

The schedule and menu for the evening will remain the same. The event will begin at 6 p.m. with a cash bar social hour featuring a "Cocktail of the Night" as well as a variety of wine, beer and soda choices. A four-course meal prepared by The Beach House will be served at 7:15 p.m. and will include a variety of hor d’oeuvres, signature salad, choice of chicken caprese or hand-cut ribeye, garlic bread, dinner rolls, fresh roasted vegetables, rustic garlic mashed potatoes and three dessert options.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to browse and bid on silent auction baskets containing items generously donated from individuals and businesses within the community, play the "Wine & Dine" game and enjoy the evening with friends in a beautiful atmosphere all while supporting the Historic Dayton House.

Phone Ennis at (605) 400-1030 or at gretchen.ennis@gmail.com to make a reservation. All proceeds go to maintaining the Historic Dayton House, which operates as a non-profit organization.