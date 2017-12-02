Dinehart Lecture to feature 34th Infantry in WWII
SLAYTON — The Dec. 14 Dinehart Lecture will feature speaker Gary Kass presenting “Quiet Valor: The 34th Minnesota Infantry Division in WWII,” about the role of the Minnesota and Iowa National Guard in the war. Kass is a retired SFC NG from Balaton and a past board member of the Murray County Historical Society.
Accompanying the talk is a traveling exhibit from Fort Ripley on the National Guard in WWII. The lecture begins at noon in the Murray County 4-H building on the fairgrounds in Slayton. Bring a lunch and hear the story of Minnesota’s first overseas division in the war. There is a small fee for non-members of the historical society.