The event begins at 6:30 p.m. amid decorated trees at the Cottonwood County Historical Society, 812 Fourth Ave., Windom. Doors will open at 6:15 p.m. Supplies will be provided for family members to make a personalized ornament in memory of their child to add to the Children’s tree, or they may bring an ornament of their choosing.

The candle lighting ceremony begins at 7 p.m. Each person is invited to light a candle in memory of their child. Refreshments will be served afterward with time for families to share their child’s story.

The remembrance is part of the 21st annual Worldwide Candle Lighting. Starting in New Zealand, as candles are lit at 7 p.m. local time around the globe, a virtual 24-hour wave of light is created as it moves from time zone to time zone. As candles burn down in one time zone, they are lit in the next. Thus, the observance continues around the world, honoring the memory of all children who have died, but will never be forgotten.

The Worldwide Candle Lighting gives bereaved families everywhere the opportunity to remember their child(ren) so their light may always shine.

More information about The Compassionate Friends national organization and the support services and materials they provide for grieving families can be found at compassionatefriends.org,

For more information on the Candle Lighting in Windom, contact Carol Hartman at (507) 831- 4235.