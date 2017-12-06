Cattle Feeder Days is Dec. 14 in Luverne

The team will present a program focused on opportunities to influence cattle growth through targeted backgrounding feeding strategies and the use of growth-promoting technologies to maximize efficiency and profitability. It will feature Robbi Pritchard, professor at South Dakota State University, discussing “Precision Backgrounding to Achieve Targeted Outcomes.”

The program also will feature Grant Crawford from Merck Animal Health. Crawford will address “Growth-promoting Implant Strategies to Maximize Profitability.” Additionally, Alfredo DiCostanzo will assess “Observations on Backgrounding Cattle.”

There is a fee to attend, which includes educational materials and a meal. For more information contact, Allison Vanderwall at vand0956@umn.edu or (507) 822-5921 or visit extension.umn.edu/agriculture/beef/.