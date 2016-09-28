Data: Sept. 29, 2016

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a car-vs.-pedestrian crash reported at 3:43 p.m. Wednesday from the 1100 block of Sunset Road.

Police

SIBLEY, Iowa -- The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office arrested Krystal Carol Marie Teague, 31, of Sioux City, Iowa, on Monday for allegedly driving while suspended and unlawful possession of prescription drugs. She was transported to Osceola County Jail, where she was being held on a $1,300 bond. The arrest stemmed from a traffic stop in Sibley.

SIBLEY, Iowa -- The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office arrested Scott Alan Harms on Tuesday for alleged violation of a protection order, harassment and criminal mischief. He was booked into the Osceola County Jail and released after posting a $900 bond. He was arrested after an incident in rural Osceola County.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department received a report of a possible harassing communication at 11:09 p.m. Tuesday.