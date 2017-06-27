Out and About: June 28 to July 12

Thursday, June 29

Wine, Murder & BBQ Mystery Night, 6:30 p.m., Round Lake Vineyard & Winery. Sign up online at www.roundlakevineyards.com.

Worthington Volunteer Fire Department, informational meeting on recruiting new volunteer firefighters, 7 p.m., Worthington Fire Hall, 830 Second Ave.

Lions Club Sock Hop, 6 to 9 p.m., American Legion Post #6, 117 S Hiawatha Ave, Pipestone, MN

Music in the Park! 5 to 8 p.m., Gullord Park, Slayton

Friday, June 30

Movies at Memorial, showing “The Lego Batman Movie,” 7 p.m., Memorial Auditorium Performing Arts Center, 714 13th St., Worthington.

Saturday, July 1

Veterans Day at Freedom Park, honoring all veterans from World War II to present-day and featuring music by SugarLoom, 7 p.m., Freedom Veterans Memorial Park, Worthington. Phone 370-3250 for more information.

Farmers Market, 6:30 a.m. to noon, Schwalbach Ace Hardware lot, Oxford Street, Worthington.

Antique and flea market, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Vick’s Corner, Dickinson County Fairgrounds and Treasure Village, Spirit Lake and Okoboji, Iowa.

Antique Tractor Pull, 11 a.m., Okabena.

Tractor Open House, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., featuring collection of John Deere tractors, including a 1924 D, Jake and Sharon Rens home, 3452 510th St., Orange City, Iowa.

Make a Spearthrower Day, 1 to 4 p.m. Jeffers Petroglyphs, 27160 Cottonwood County 2, Comfrey. Phone (507) 628-5591.

Trinity Lutheran Church flea market, 8 a.m.to 2 p.m. at the church, 2015 King Ave., Slayton. A bake sale and lunch will also be available. Any and all sellers are welcome. Phone (507) 836-8304 for more information.

Movies at Memorial, showing “The Lego Batman Movie,” 7 p.m., Memorial Auditorium Performing Arts Center, 714 13th St., Worthington.

Pipestone Ghost Walks, 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Pipestone County Museum, 113 S Hiawatha Ave, Pipestone, MN

Sunday, July 2

Movies at Memorial, showing “The Lego Batman Movie,” 2 p.m., Memorial Auditorium Performing Arts Center, 714 13th St., Worthington.

Antique and flea market, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Vick’s Corner, Dickinson County Fairgrounds and Treasure Village, Spirit Lake and Okoboji, Iowa.

Tractor Open House, 1 to 5 p.m., featuring collection of John Deere tractors, including a 1924 D, Jake and Sharon Rens home, 3452 510th St., Orange City, Iowa.

Monday, July 3

Beach Bash 2017, starting at 4 p.m. at Centennial Park, Worthington. Featuring burgers and hot dogs, beer garden, music by Todd Hurst and Chris Hawkey and fireworks.

Antique and flea market, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Vick’s Corner, Dickinson County Fairgrounds and Treasure Village, Spirit Lake and Okoboji, Iowa.

Tractor Open House, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., featuring collection of John Deere tractors, including a 1924 D, Jake and Sharon Rens home, 3452 510th St., Orange City, Iowa.

Tuesday, July 4

Old-Fashioned Fourth of July, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Pioneer Village. Events include a melodrama, jam sessions, kids games, tractor pull and display, train rides, demonstrations, food and vendors. Sponsored by the Nobles County Historical Society and Prairie Reapers Power Reunion. Visit worthingtonmnchamber.com.

Okabena 4th of July celebration, featuring Independence Day parade, kiddie pedal pull, kiddie parade, antique tractor display, music, movie night, fireworks and more. Visit okabena.net.

Luverne’s Fourth at the Lake, featuring the Davis Lake mini and regular triathlon, inflatables, bean bag tournament, food court, beer garden, key log rolling contest, face painting, kids sand castle contest, harmonica lessons, bingo, Everett Smithson band and fireworks. For more information, visit luvernechamber.com.

Fourth of July Boat Parade, 8 p.m., featuring lighted and decorated boats traveling along the shores of Lake Okabena in Worthington following the city band concert. Sponsored by the Lake Okabena Improvement Association.

Antique and flea market, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Vick’s Corner, Dickinson County Fairgrounds and Treasure Village, Spirit Lake and Okoboji, Iowa.

Tractor Open House, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., featuring collection of John Deere tractors, including a 1924 D, Jake and Sharon Rens home, 3452 510th St., Orange City, Iowa.

Ruthton's 4th of July Celebration, Parade begins at 11 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Church.

Thursday, July 6

Artist reception, featuring Spirit Lake artist Mary Jo Daniels, 5-7 p.m. with an artist talk at 6 p.m., Dickinson County Nature Center, Okoboji, Iowa. The exhibit will remain on display through September. For more information, visit dickinsoncountynaturecenter.com.

Jeffers Outlaw Days, a three day celebration taking place in Jeffers. Some of the activities include community appreciation picnic, Lions Club Pancake & French Toast Feed and a 5K Fun Run/Walk among others.

Saturday, July 8

5th Annual Summer Great Lakes Toy Show, at the Dickinson County Expo Center, 1600 15th Street, Fairgrounds Spirit Lake, Iowa. Show Hours; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 9 .m. to 3 p.m.

Monday, July 10

Family Nature Night, program on camping, with families learning to put up a tent, followed by roasting marshmallows, making s’mores and enjoying a sing-along and campfire stories. 6 p.m., Dickinson County Nature Center, Okoboji, Iowa. For more information, call (712) 336-6352 or visit dickinsoncountynaturecenter.com.

Wednesday, July 12

Gardens and Quilts Tour, hosted by the Tracy Kiwanis and St. Mary’s CCW, featuring gardens in Balaton, 2:30 to 8:30 p.m. (Rain date is July 13). For more information, find the Tracy, MN Area Garden Tour on Facebook. Advance tickets available at Greenwood Nursery in Tracy or Marshall.