Data: July 3, 2017

Ambulance

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Ambulance was paged at 10:25 a.m. Monday to the 2100 block of Nobles Street for a person having a seizure.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Ambulance was paged at 3:47 p.m. Monday to the 1200 block of Ryan’s Road for an adult female.

Police

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a loud music complaint at 11:01 p.m. Sunday from the 100 block of 10th Avenue.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a report of a suspicious juvenile female at 12:35 a.m. Monday on McMillan Street and 10th Avenue.

LISMORE — The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of cattle on the road at 7:12 a.m. Monday on Birkett Avenue.