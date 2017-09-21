Data: Sept. 22, 2017

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 7:41 a.m. Thursday to the 1500 block of Hillcrest Avenue for an unresponsive female. A funeral home was subsequently contacted.

Crashes

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department (WPD) investigated a hit-and-run crash reported at 9:54 p.m. Thursday from the 1500 block of Clary Street.

Police

WORTHINGTON — The WPD responded to a toddler locked in a vehicle at 7:12 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Betty Avenue.

WORTHINGTON — The WPD investigated an assault reported at 9:49 p.m. Wednesday.