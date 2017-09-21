Search
    Data: Sept. 22, 2017

    By Ryan McGaughey Today at 8:52 p.m.

    Ambulance

    LISMORE — An ambulance was dispatched at 10:59 p.m. Wednesday to the 14000 block of Durfee Avenue.

    WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 7:41 a.m. Thursday to the 1500 block of Hillcrest Avenue for an unresponsive female. A funeral home was subsequently contacted.

    Crashes

    WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department (WPD) investigated a hit-and-run crash reported at 9:54 p.m. Thursday from the 1500 block of Clary Street.

    Police

    WORTHINGTON — The WPD responded to a toddler locked in a vehicle at 7:12 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Betty Avenue.

    WORTHINGTON — The WPD investigated an assault reported at 9:49 p.m. Wednesday.

    Ryan McGaughey

    I first joined the Daily Globe in April 2001 as sports editor. I later became the news editor in November 2002, and the managing editor in August 2006. I'm originally from New York State, and am married with two children.

    RMcGaughey@dglobe.com
    (507) 376-7320
