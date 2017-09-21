Data: Sept. 22, 2017
Ambulance
LISMORE — An ambulance was dispatched at 10:59 p.m. Wednesday to the 14000 block of Durfee Avenue.
WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 7:41 a.m. Thursday to the 1500 block of Hillcrest Avenue for an unresponsive female. A funeral home was subsequently contacted.
Crashes
WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department (WPD) investigated a hit-and-run crash reported at 9:54 p.m. Thursday from the 1500 block of Clary Street.
Police
WORTHINGTON — The WPD responded to a toddler locked in a vehicle at 7:12 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Betty Avenue.
WORTHINGTON — The WPD investigated an assault reported at 9:49 p.m. Wednesday.