Data: Sept. 22, 2017

WORTHINGTON — The NCSO investigated a car-deer crash at 7:53 p.m. Thursday on Nobles County 35, west of Worthington.

WORTHINGTON — The WPD investigated a crash at 10:53 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Ray Drive.

WORTHINGTON — The WPD investigated a crash at 2:04 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Ryan’s Road.

Police

DUNDEE — The NCSO investigated a report of burglary at 6:50 p.m. Thursday on North Carpenter Street.

ELLSWORTH — The NCSO received a report of a disorderly at 8:24 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of South Chestnut Street.

WORTHINGTON — The WPD received a report of threats at 12:28 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Northeast Minnesota 60.

WORTHINGTON — The WPD investigated a report of harassment at 7:44 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Clary Street.

WORTHINGTON — The WPD received a report of scams at 10:59 a.m. Friday in the 2300 block of East Avenue.

WORTHINGTON — The WPD received a report of a verbal dispute at 3:31 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Ryan’s Road.