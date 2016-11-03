Skip to main content
news
Headlines
Time to make their choice: Minnesota West students weigh in on presidential candidates
New overtime rules will have more workers punching a clock
Watershed district sinks idea to install data buoy
WMS Veterans Day program is Friday
Detour on U.S. 75 in Luverne starts Monday
agriculture
business
crime
education
politics
sports
Headlines
State cross country preview: Windom Area, Luverne poised to perform
High school volleyball: PA, JCC win Tuesday, advance to subsection final
High school volleyball: T-M-B, Windom Area qualify for 3A South subsection final
College basketball: Cold shooting night leads to Bluejays loss in season opener
College basketball: Minnesota West men to open season with talented freshmen
college
pro
minnesota west
whs
prep
outdoors
opinion
Headlines
Letter: Base referendum vote solely on facts, not misinformation
Letter: Clinton’s many negatives make the choice clear
Letter: Walz must face consequences of vote on health care
Wanted: Legislators who support a strong food economy
Editorial: Return Walz to Washington for another term
columns
editorials
letters
obituaries
Headlines
Mae McClure
George Helmers
Corrine S. Zenk
Vernon Vonder Lieth
Danielle Taylor Rivera
lifestyles
Headlines
Column: Joe-drinkers anonymous
A fiery idea for a major motion picture
Looking Back: 1991 -- Blizzard provided its own brand of Halloween horror
These Halloween party foods are so delightful, you’ll scream
Good and gruesome: Halloween feast can be enjoyed by all ages
food
health
out and about
people
religion
reminiscing
travel
milestones
Headlines
Birth: Nov. 3, 2016
Schaap 90th birthday
Kunze 90th birthday
Bruns 104th birthday
Ling-Shaffer wedding
anniversaries
birthdays
births
engagements
weddings
data
Headlines
Notice of acquisition of control of a Minnesota Bank Pursuant to Minnesota law regarding charge of control
Notice of applications by Currie State Bank
Data: Nov. 3, 2016
Data: Nov. 2, 2016
Sample Ballot
police
courts
notices
Posted
Today at 12:34 a.m.
data
courts
