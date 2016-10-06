Data: Oct. 7, 2016

The Oct. 13 Worthington City Council and Nobles County Board of Commissioners candidates forum will be broadcast live on AM 730 KWOA and FM 100.3. The FM station location was incorrect in Thursday’s Daily Globe.

Accidents

JACKSON -- The Minnesota State Patrol investigated a two-vehicle crash reported at 4:11 p.m. Wednesday from U.S. 71 near milepost 25. A 2012 Toyota Camry operated by Alyssa L. Novak, 21, of Westbrook, was northbound and following a 2001 Ford F250 operated by Dalton C. Ling, 28, of Sioux Falls. S.D. The Toyota rear-ended the Ford, with Novak sustaining a non-life-threatening injury. Ling was uninjured. The Cottonwood County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a crash with injuries reported at 7:57 p.m. Wednesday from the intersection of McMillan and Clary streets.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a hit-and-run crash reported at 7:42 a.m. Thursday from the Grace Community Church parking lot.

CURRIE -- The Minnesota State Patrol investigated a rollover crash reported at 8:57 a.m. Thursday from Minnesota 30 near milepost 44. A 2008 Ford F250 operated by Ridge L. Grimmius, 23, of Garvin, was traveling westbound when it struck two deer, went out of control and rolled. The Currie Fire Department, Lake Shetek first responders and Murray County Ambulance assisted at the scene. Grimmius sustained a non-life threatening injury.

RUSHMORE -- The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office investigated a crash reported at 10:51 a.m. Thursday from the intersection of Nobles County 15 and 230th Street.

Ambulance

WILMONT -- An ambulance was dispatched at 7:10 p.m. Wednesday to a location on Nobles County 13.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 12:51 p.m. Thursday to the 1700 block of East Avenue following a report of a verbal domestic incident.

Police

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department received a report of a scam at 4:18 p.m. Wednesday.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department received a report of threats at 6:59 p.m. Wednesday from the 1400 block of Crailsheim Drive.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department received a report of shoplifting at 8:21 a.m.Thursday from the 1400 block of Oxford Street.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department cited an individual for driving after cancellation and speeding at 10:22 a.m. Thursday.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a domestic incident reported at 10:54 a.m. Thursday from the 1900 block of Dover Street.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department received a report of trespassing at 11:24 a.m. Thursday from the 800 block of 10th Street.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department received a report of harassing communication at 4 p.m. Thursday.