Data: Aug. 27, 2016

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a one-vehicle crash reported at 11:29 p.m. Thursday from the roundabout by Interstate 90.

Ambulance

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 6:20 p.m. Thursday to the 900 block of 11th Street for a juvenile male who was bit by a dog.

WILMONT -- The Worthington Ambulance and Wilmont Rescue were dispatched at 9:38 p.m. Thursday to the 500 block of Fifth Avenue for a female who had taken pills.

Police

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department warned two juvenile males for curfew violation at 3:18 a.m. Friday.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department received a report of the theft of a basketball from a neighbor’s yard at 10:35 a.m. Friday from Omaha Avenue.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department received a report of a Thursday assault at 11:14 a.m. Friday from Clement Street.