Data: Aug. 29, 2016

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa -- The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash at 8:22 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Iowa 18. Benjamin Stark, 36, of Brentwood, Mo., was driving a 2005 Hyundai westbound when a deer entered the roadway. Stark’s vehicle sustained approximately $3,000 in damage. He was not injured.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a hit-and-run crash at 3:22 p.m. Friday.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a hit-and-run crash at 6:18 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Pauline Avenue.

WORTHINGTON -- The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 9:02 p.m. Friday of a vehicle on its side at the intersection of Lais Avenue and 240th Street. The reporter called back and said both vehicles left the scene.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department responded to a crash at 12:35 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Ryan’s Road.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department received a report of a hit and run at 4:54 p.m. Saturday on Minnesota 60.

DUNDEE -- The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a hit and run at 7:15 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Third Avenue.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department responded to a crash at 11:08 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Oxford Street.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department received a report of a crash in a parking lot at 1:10 p.m. Sunday.

Ambulance

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was paged at 5:11 a.m. Saturday to an address on Collegeway for an individual who fell and had shoulder and rib pain.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was paged at 9:03 a.m. Saturday to an address on Collegeway for an individual who was short of breath.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was paged at 8:39 p.m. Saturday to the 200 block of West Ninth Avenue for a male who fell and hurt his back.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was paged at 2:33 a.m. Sunday to the 200 block of 10th Street in response to a fight an an unconscious male.

Fire

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Fire Department was paged at 11:51 a.m. Sunday to 1550 Collegeway after smoke was reported coming from a basement apartment. Worthington Fire Chief Rick von Holdt said firefighters were on the scene for approximately 15 minutes. An unattended kettle on the stove caused a cooking fire. Everyone exited the apartment building prior to the department’s arrival. Von Holdt reported a little smoke damage as a result of the fire.

Police

ADRIAN -- The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office cited an individual for driving after suspension and warned for child restraint at 4:50 p.m. Friday.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a report of threats at 5:20 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of Strait Avenue.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department responded to a verbal domestic at 9:27 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of Lucy Drive.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department cited an individual for driving after suspension and no proof of insurance at 2:05 a.m. Saturday.

RUSHMORE -- The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office received a report of cows on the road at 2:46 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of 270th Street and Lais Avenue. The owner removed the cows.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department received a report of an adult female shoplifter at 4:14 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Ryan’s Road.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a report of threats at 5:38 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Humiston Avenue.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department received a report of two shoplifters at 8:17 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Ryan’s Road.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department cited an individual for no Minnesota driver’s license at 9:42 p.m. Saturday.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department warned an adult male for loud music at 11:41 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Eighth Avenue and 10th Street.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department cited an individual for no Minnesota driver’s license at 12:53 a.m. Sunday.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department arrested an adult male for possession of fraudulent identification and false name/date of birth at 1:25 a.m. Sunday.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department received a report of a fight at 1:26 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of 10th Street.

WORTHINGTON -- The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a dog bite at 3:06 p.m. Sunday.