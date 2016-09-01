Data: Sept. 2, 2016

BINGHAM LAKE -- The Minnesota State Patrol investigated a three-vehicle accident reported at 10:22 a.m. Thursday from Minnesota 60. A 2000 Ford F-150 operated by Larry K. Ober, 42, of Rushmore, was towing a trailer and collided with a 2012 Freightliner semi operated by Steven M. Schroeder, 55, of Coon Rapids. The pickup then struck a 2011 Ford Crown Victoria squad car operated by Kevin L. Patterson, 53, of Windom. All three drivers sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The Cottonwood County Sheriff’s Office and Windom Police Department assisted at the scene.

Ambulance

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 3:41 a.m. Thursday to the 1800 block of Collegeway for an ill female.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 11:07 a.m. Thursday to the 600 block of Omaha Avenue for an adult male.

Police

WILMONT -- The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of a possible verbal domestic incident at 10:57 p.m. Wednesday.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated property damage reported at 1:44 p.m. Thursday from the 1600 block of Stower Drive.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department received a report of scams at 3:10 p.m. Thursday.

Marriage licenses

The Nobles County Recorder issued the following marriage licenses during August:

Julie Ann Bobb, Edgerton, and Andrew Michael Dierks, Reading; Max William Slater, Rushmore, and Haley Ann Kruse, Worthington; John Chandaswang and Jessica Ann Vuong, both of Worthington; Adam Steven McNamara and Jaclyn Marie Dehner, both of Sioux Falls, S.D.; Maria Bartola Castillo De Aguirre and Jose Estanislao Aguirre Pineda, both of Worthington; Tamera Lynn Ring and Mark Joseph Moser, both of Heron Lake; Dustin Ray Rindfleisch and Heather Bardene Peter, both of Heron Lake; Sujanah Jacob and Jeewa Ratnam Moses, both of Lincoln, Neb.; Heather Lee Nasers and Marc Cody Janssen, both of Sibley, Iowa; Kristi Luann Lubben, Worthington, and Lukas Robert Dewall, Dundee; Elizabeth Ann Anderson, Morgan, and Aaron Michael Berberich, Spencer, Iowa; Alexander James Pass and Jessica Amanda Holinka, both of Worthington; Ramiro Ambrocio Tomas and Ana Maria Garril Perez, both of Worthington; Anthony Richard Hartman and Jaimi Theerand Seesongkram, both of Worthington; Ryan Patrick Mulqueeny and Shannon Nicole Heitz, both of Worthington; Tesha Marie Zierden and Brandon Roy Strenge, both of Rushmore; and Valeria Claudeth Cano and Sean Franklin Berrios, both of Glen Allen, Va.