Data: Sept. 6, 2016

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department received a report of a hit-and-run at 4:25 p.m. Friday. A juvenile female said she had been struck by a car that left the scene.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a hit-and-run crash reported at 4:34 p.m. Friday.

HERON LAKE -- The Minnesota State Patrol investigated a one-vehicle accident reported at 8:15 a.m. Sunday from Minnesota 60. A 1999 Toyota Camry operated by Amanda Miller, 19, of Yuba City, Ariz., ran off the road and struck a power pole. Miller sustained a non-life-threatening injury. The Heron Lake Fire Department, Heron Lake Ambulance and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a crash reported at 2:35 a.m. Monday from the intersection of Clary Street and Smith Avenue.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a crash reported at 8:12 a.m. Monday from the 800 block of Third Avenue.

Ambulance

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 3:45 a.m. Sunday to the 1200 block of Clary Street to transport a male who had fallen.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 10:02 p.m. Sunday to an undisclosed location.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 4:04 a.m. Monday to the 1000 block of Third Avenue for a female who had cut her hand.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 8:55 a.m. Monday to the 1900 block of Nobles Street for a male having difficulty breathing.

Fire

BREWSTER -- The Brewster Fire Department was dispatched at 11:58 a.m. Sunday to the intersection of Minnesota 60 and 180th Street for a van on fire.

Police

RUSHMORE -- The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office investigated a noise complaint reported at 7:18 p.m. Friday from the 100 block of South Ludlow.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department cited an individual for driving after suspension at 9:58 p.m. Friday.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department arrested an adult male for driving while intoxicated at 11:26 p.m. Friday.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a loud music complaint reported at 11:54 p.m. Friday from the 800 block of West Oxford.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated possible trespassing reported at 11:57 a.m. Saturday from Lake Street.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department received a report of an adult female shoplifter at 2:31 p.m. Saturday from the 1000 block of Ryan’s Road.

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa -- The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office arrested Marshall Redd, 32, of George, Iowa, on Saturday for public consumption. The arrest stemmed from an incident that took place at Island Park in Rock Rapids.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated property damage reported at 7:11 p.m. Sunday from the 2700 block of Fox Farm Road.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a report of possible assault at 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated damage to a van reported at 9:39 a.m. Monday from the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Ninth Street.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a bicycle theft reported at 10:52 a.m. Saturday from the 1400 block of Second Avenue.

MAGNOLIA -- The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary at 2:46 p.m. from the 10000 block of 210th Street.