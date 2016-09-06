Data: Sept. 7, 2016

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a crash reported at 5:56 p.m. Monday from the 1600 block of Darling Drive.

RUSHMORE -- The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office investigated a garbage truck/semi accident reported at 7:52 a.m. Tuesday from 220th Street.

Ambulance

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 10:22 p.m. Monday to the 1600 block of Clary Street for an adult female.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 11:02 a.m. Tuesday to the 1700 block of Collegeway for a male with sores on his leg.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 1:41 p.m. Tuesday to the 1200 block of Dugdale Avenue.

Police

SIBLEY, Iowa -- The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office arrested Scott A. Crawford, 45, of Omaha, Neb., on Monday for allegedly operating while under the influence and possession of controlled substance - marijuana. He was also cited for open container. Crawford was transported and booked into the Osceola County Jail. The arrest stemmed from a traffic stop on Iowa 60 and 270th Street.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a report of someone firing a gun at 5:43 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Grand and Omaha avenues.