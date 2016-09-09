Data: Sept. 10, 2016

SIBLEY, Iowa -- The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office investigated a semi crash reported at approximately 5:30 a.m. Tuesday on Iowa 9 north of Sibley. A 2005 Peterbilt semi-trailer operated by Blake J. Reis, 26, of Hartley, Iowa, was traveling west, Reis observed a cow in the roadway belonging to Ernest Gradert of Sibley and swerved to avoid the animal, causing the semi to tip on its side and come to rest on the driver’s side in both the north ditch and roadway. The cow was killed for an estimated loss of $20,000. Reis was hauling a trailer of pigs that were also killed for an estimated loss of $30,000. The semi and trailer were both a complete loss at a total value of $145,000. Reis was transported to Osceola Community Hospital by the Sibley Ambulance with possible injuries. The Sibley Fire Department assisted at the scene.

WORTHINGTON -- The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office investigated a crash reported at 11:52 p.m. Thursday. The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched to the scene for an injured adult male.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a crash reported at 5:16 a.m. Friday from the 2400 block of Minnesota 60.

Ambulance

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 6:47 p.m. Thursday to Centennial Park.

RUSHMORE -- The Worthington Ambulance and Rushmore Rescue were dispatched at 3:09 p.m. Friday to the 100 block of South Thompson for a woman who had fallen.

Police

LARCHWOOD, Iowa -- The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office arrested David Clark 36, of Sioux Falls, S.D., for escape from custody, providing false identification information and interference with an official act. Deputies had been called for a disturbance at Grand Falls Casino and learned during investigation that Clark had provided his brother’s name in an attempt to prevent apprehension, and that there a valid felony warrant out of Nobles County. Clark subsequently fled on foot and was pursued until reaching a roadside pond, attempting to evade arrest by concealing himself in dense foliage nearby. After nearly two hours in the water, Clark was taken into custody. He was also served with the Nobles County arrest warrant for violation of probation.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department received a report of a disorderly adult male in the emergency room at 8:27 p.m. Thursday.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated illegal acts reported at 11:5 p.m. Thursday from the 900 block of Lucy Drive. A juvenile male was arrested on a DOC warrant, and an adult male was cited for illegal acts.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department received a report of a slashed tire at 2:27 a.m. Friday.