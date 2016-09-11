Data; Sept. 12, 2016

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a minor crash reported at 11:43 a.m. Saturday from the intersection of Humiston Avenue and Interstate 90.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a hit-and-run crash reported at 5:45 p.m. Sunday from the 1800 block of South Shore Drive.

Ambulance

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 7:01 p.m. Saturday to the 1300 block of Ray Drive for an adult male experiencing a diabetic reaction.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 7:59 p.m. Saturday to the 1700 block of Collegeway for an adult male with severe back pain.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 12:22 a.m. Sunday to the 500 block of Ninth Avenue for a male bleeding from the leg.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 2:46 a.m. Sunday to the 1800 block of Collegeway for a female who had fallen and was experiencing hip and shoulder pain.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 4:44 a.m. Sunday to the 100 block of West 10th Avenue.

Police

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a possible criminal sexual incident reported at 8:54 p.m. from the 1200 block of Ryan’s Road.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated property damage reported at 10:55 p.m. Friday from the 1000 block of Sixth Avenue.