Data: Sept. 13, 2016

MOUNTAIN LAKE -- The Minnesota State Patrol investigated a crash reported at 7:15 a.m. Sunday from the intersection of Minnesota 60 and Cottonwood County 1. A 2004 Chevy Venture operated by Deborah A. Elliot, 69, was traveling eastbound on Minnesota, and a 2016 Chevy Sedan operated by Avery Herrig, 26, of Alexandria was traveling southbound on Cottonwood County 1. The vehicles collided at the intersection. Elliot sustained a non-life-threatening injury. The Cottonwood County Sheriff’s Office, the Mountain Lake police and fire departments, and Mountain Lake Ambulance all assisted at the scene.

WORTHINGTON -- The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a dog being hit by a car at 2:23 p.m. Sunday from the 30000 block of Nobles County 35.

Ambulance

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 1:56 p.m. Sunday to the 1600 block of Clary Street for an adult female who wasn’t breathing. An on-call coroner was subsequently contacted.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 1:59 p.m. Sunday to the 1300 block of Oxford Street for a female who had fallen and hit her hit.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 5:46 p.m. Sunday to the 1800 block of Collegeway for an adult male with high blood pressure who was experiencing weakness and dizziness.

Police

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a burglary reported at 7:10 p.m. Sunday from the 1700 block of Humiston Avenue.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a possible cell phone theft reported at 9:51 a.m. Monday from North Burlington Avenue.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated fraud reported at 11:13 a.m. Monday from Ryan’s Road.