Data: Sept. 14, 2016

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a minor crash reported at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday from a parking lot in the 1100 block of Oxford Street.

Ambulance

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 11:25 a.m. Tuesday to the 1000 block of Second Avenue to transport an adult female who had fallen and hit her head.

Police

SIBLEY, Iowa -- The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office arrested Isaiah Dominguez, 29, of West Liberty, Iowa, for allegedly operating while under the influence-first offense. He was also cited for open container and failure to obey a stop sign. The arrest stemmed from a traffic stop east of May City, Iowa. Dominguez was transported and booked into the Osceola County Jail.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department received a report of a theft of a cell phone at 9:13 p.m. Monday.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department arrested an adult male on a local warrant at 11:10 p.m. Monday. A ticket was also issued for obstruction.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated trespassing reported at 2:49 a.m. Tuesday.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a theft reported at 4:52 a.m. Tuesday from Ryan’s Road.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a report of the strong smell of drugs coming from a vehicle in a parking lot at 10:36 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Thompson Avenue.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a report of juvenile males trespassing at 3:02 p.m. Tuesday in the railroad yard near First Avenue and 12th Street.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department received a report of harassing communication at 3:52 p.m. Tuesday from the 1000 block of Diagonal Road.