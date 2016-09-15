Data: Sept. 16, 2016

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department responded to a call in which an RV struck a sign at 8:57 a.m. Thursday on North Humiston Avenue.

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa -- The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash Thursday at the intersection of Lincoln Street and First Avenue East. Involved was a 2007 GMC Yukon driven by Keisha Van Veldhuizen, 20, Rock Rapids, and a 2003 Subaru Impreza driven by Brendan Ryan, 23, Rock Rapids. Van Veldhuizen entered the intersection without yielding to Ryan and struck his vehicle in the driver side door, pushing the vehicle up onto the curb. Ryan was transported to the Rock Rapids Hospital by private vehicle for a possible injury. Van Veldhuizen was cited for failure to yield to vehicle on the right.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department responded to a crash at 3:02 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Clary Street and Humiston Avenue.

Ambulance

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was paged at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday to the 1300 block of South Shore Drive for an adult female who had passed out.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was paged at 8:01 a.m. Thursday to Winifred Street for a female who delivered a baby at home.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was paged at 10:47 a.m. Thursday to Hagge Street for an unresponsive male.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was paged at 1:14 p.m. Thursday to the 800 block of 10th Street for an unspecified reason.

Police

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department cited an individual for possessing a small amount of marijuana and failure to yield at 9:54 p.m. Wednesday.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department received a report of loud music at 7:58 a.m. Thursday.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department received a report of a male trespassing in a garage on West 11th Avenue at 11:08 a.m. Thursday.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department received a report of threats at 1:28 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of Rust Road.

RUSHMORE -- The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office received a report of fraud at 2:06 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of North Thompson.