Data: Sept. 19, 2016

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a crash reported at 11:29 a.m. Saturday from Ryan’s Road.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a minor crash reported at 8:04 p.m. Saturday from the intersection of Duba and 13th streets.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a crash reported at 8:13 p.m. Saturday from the 100 block of 12th Street.

Ambulance

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 6:19 p.m. Friday to the 2100 block of Castlewood Drive.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 9:58 p.m. Friday for an adult male who had fallen and cut his head.

BREWSTER -- The Worthington Ambulance and Brewster Rescue were dispatched at 10:22 p.m. Saturday for an adult male.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 9:59 a.m. Sunday to the 2100 block of Nobles Street for an adult female with a sore throat and breathing difficulty.

Police

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated property damage reported at 5:45 p.m. Friday from the 2100 block of Nobles Street.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department received a report of threats over text messages at 9:07 p.m. Friday.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated property damage reported at 11:05 p.m. Friday from the 900 block of Seventh Avenue.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department cited a juvenile male for fleeing on foot at 12:57 a.m. Saturday.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department received a report of harassment at 8:36 a.m. Saturday from North Humiston Avenue.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a report of a male trying to go through a window at 9:08 a.m. Saturday on Eighth Avenue.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a report of a suicidal male at 11:52 a.m. Saturday.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a domestic incident reported at 4:43 p.m. Saturday from the 100 block of 11th Street.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated property damage reported at 6:50 p.m. Saturday from the 800 block of Omaha Avenue.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department cited an individual for no Minnesota driver’s license and no proof of insurance at 6:58 p.m. Saturday.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a report of a drug aroma at 8:57 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Nobles Street.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department cited an individual for driving after suspension at 9:21 p.m. Saturday.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated disorderly conduct reported at 11:09 p.m. Saturday from the 100 block of 12th Street.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a domestic incident reported at 11:42 p.m. Saturday from the 1400 block of Burlington Avenue.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department cited an individual for child restraint violation at 11:43 p.m. Saturday.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated trespassing reported at 9:23 a.m. Sunday from the 1700 block of Bantom Place.

ROUND LAKE -- The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary alarm at 10:18 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Railroad Avenue.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated threats reported at 12:23 p.m. Sunday from the 1000 block of Ryan’s Road.