Data: Sept. 20, 2016

Accidents WORTHINGTON -- The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office investigated a crash reported at 5:21 p.m. Sunday in the Minnesota 60/Oxford Street roundabout. The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched to the scene.

PIPESTONE -- The Minnesota State Patrol investigated a two-vehicle crash reported at 6:46 a.m. Monday from Minnesota 23 near milepost 28. A 2010 Ford Super Duty operated by Edward C. Balster, 40, of Pipestone that was pulling a trailer and traveling northbound on Minnesota 23 was side-swiped by a 2007 Toyota 4Runner operated by Timothy M. Roden, 27, of Mound that was traveling southbound. Rosen and his passenger, Amy E. Gaddis, 39, of Maple Grove, were airlifted to Sioux Falls, S.D. hospitals with serious injuries. Balster and his three passengers in the pickup sustained no apparent injuries. The Pipestone County Sheriff’s Office, Pipestone County Ambulance, Pipestone Fire Department and Pipestone First Responders assisted at the scene.

Ambulance

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 10:47 p.m. to transport a female who had fallen and sustained a deep gash on her head.

ROUND LAKE -- The Worthington Ambulance and Round Lake Rescue were dispatched at 1:25 a.m. Monday for a male experiencing difficulty breathing.

Police

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a theft reported at 6:40 p.m. Sunday from the 700 block of Kragness Avenue.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department received a report of shoplifting at 10:25 p.m. Sunday.

ROUND LAKE -- The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office investigated a threat reported at 8:03 a.m. Monday from the 32000 block of Town Avenue.

WILMONT -- The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office investigated trespassing reported at 8:58 a.m. Monday from the 19000 block of Edwards Avenue.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated possible drugs reported at 12:58 p.m. Monday from the 200 block of 12th Street.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a report of two juvenile males fighting at 3:52 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Clary Street.