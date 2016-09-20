Data: Sept. 21, 2016

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a crash reported at 5:18 p.m. Monday from the 1700 block of Minnesota 60.

Ambulance

LISMORE -- The Adrian Ambulance and Lismore Rescue were dispatched at 9:42 p.m. Monday for a 30-year-old male experiencing breathing difficulty.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 9:46 p.m. Monday to transport a female who was experiencing chest pains.

Police

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated an assault reported at 6:31 p.m. Monday from the 1200 block of Oxford Street.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated trespassing reported at 8:09 p.m. Monday from the 1700 block of Bantom Place.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated assault and vandalism reported at 8:48 p.m. Monday.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department received a report of identity theft at 10:23 a.m. Tuesday.