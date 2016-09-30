Data: Oct. 1, 2016

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 4:34 p.m. Thursday to the 800 block of 10th Street for an adult male who had something caught in her throat.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 8:38 p.m. Thursday for a female experiencing stroke symptoms.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 12:41 p.m. Friday to the 1700 block of Minnesota 60 for a trucker who had fallen.

Police

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a burglary reported at 5:47 p.m. from the 1500 block of Clary Street.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated property damage reported at 7:14 p.m. Thursday from Chautauqua Park.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department arrested an individual on a federal arrest warrant at 7:37 p.m. Thursday.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated an assault reported at 2:02 p.m. Friday from the 1400 block of Burlington Avenue.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a theft reported at 3:52 p.m. Friday from the 1200 block of Oxford Street.