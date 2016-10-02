Data: Oct. 2, 2016

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department responded to a crash involving a car that struck a tree at 4:24 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of North Spring Avenue.

WORTHINGTON -- The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash at 7:30 p.m. Friday on Nobles County 5.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department responded to a crash at 10:31 a.m. Saturday on North Humiston Avenue.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department received a report of a hit-and-run at 1:47 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Oxford Street.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department responded to a crash at 2:57 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Minnesota 60.

Ambulance

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was paged at 5:23 p.m. Friday to the 200 block of 11th Avenue for an adult female who fell.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was paged at 7:53 p.m. Friday for an adult male with a seizure. The patient was not transported.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was paged at 1:51 p.m. Saturday to the 1500 block of North Spring Avenue for an adult male who sustained an arm laceration.

ROUND LAKE -- The Worthington Ambulance and Round Lake Rescue were paged at 10:48 p.m. Saturday for a female suffering severe chest pains. The patient was transported.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was paged at 7:33 a.m. Sunday to Seventh Avenue for a female who fainted and hit her head.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was paged at 9:43 a.m. Sunday to Thompson Avenue for a male with chest pains.

Police

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department responded to a domestic at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Burlington Avenue.

WORTHINGTON -- The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a cow walking through a yard in the 33000 block of 320th Street.

RUSHMORE -- The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office received a report of illegal burning at 6:17 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Second Street and North Seney Avenue.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department cited an individual for no Minnesota driver’s license and no proof of insurance at 10:09 p.m. Friday.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department arrested an adult female for first-degree damage to property, careless, disorderly and obstruction at 5:01 a.m. Saturday.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department received a report of harassment at 6:58 a.m. Saturday on Darling Drive.

ROUND LAKE -- The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a black bull with a red ear tag in a ditch at 8:41 a.m. Saturday along Nobles County 4.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department arrested an adult male on an Iowa warrant and cited him for no Minnesota driver’s license at 9:53 p.m. Saturday.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department received a complaint of loud music at 9:29 p.m. Saturday.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department received a complaint of loud music at 10:18 p.m. Saturday.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department responded to a domestic at 1:28 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Miller Street and Omaha Avenue.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department received a report of property damage at 1:38 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Clary Street.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department received a report of a gas drive-off at 3:33 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Oxford Street.