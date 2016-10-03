Data: Oct. 4, 2016

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a hit-and-run crash reported at 7:43 p.m. Sunday from the 200 block of 10th Street.

WILMONT -- The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office investigated a car-vs.-coyote crash reported at 8:19 p.m. Sunday from Nobles County 25.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a crash reported at 7:58 a.m. Monday from the intersection of Humiston Avenue and Ryan’s Road.

Ambulance

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 5:41 p.m. Sunday for an adult male who had fallen and sustained possibly cracked ribs.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 9:04 p.m. Sunday to the 1800 block of Collegeway for a female with a urinary tract infection.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 12:09 p.m. Monday to the 800 block of 10th Street for an adult female.

Police

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department received a report of drugs found at 4:19 p.m. Sunday in a parking lot in the 1700 block of Oxford Street.

RUSHMORE -- The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office investigated a theft reported at 6:03 p.m. Sunday from the 21000 block of 230th Street.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department received a report of harassment at 12:01 a.m. Monday from the 1000 block of Third Avenue.

WORTHINGTON -- The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a stop arm violation at 8:06 a.m. Monday from the 36000 block of Nobles County 35.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department received a report of harassing communications at 2:36 p.m. Monday.