Data: Oct. 5, 2016

Max Langerud and Makayla Ebbers are commanders in the “Spirit of Worthington” Trojan marching band. Their last names were spelled incorrectly in Tuesday’s Daily Globe.

Ambulance

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 5:29 p.m. Monday to the 2100 block of Castlewood Drive.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 5:34 p.m. Monday to the 1900 block of Dover Street for an adult male.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 11:55 p.m. Monday for an ill female.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 12:11 a.m Tuesday for a drug overdose. A juvenile female was placed on a 72-hour hold.

Police

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated property damage reported at 5:12 p.m. Monday.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department received a report of tampering with a motor vehicle at 5:41 p.m. Monday from the 400 block of Olander Street.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a theft reported at 6:45 p.m. Monday from the 100 block of 10th Avenue.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department received a report of a verbal threat at 9:08 p.m. Monday.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department cited an individual for driving after revocation at 10:59 p.m. Monday.

Marriage licenses

The Nobles County Recorder issued the following marriage licenses in September:

Tanya Marie Troutman and Mark Allen Kotto, both of Mt. Vernon, S.D.; Michelle Ann Dalin and Lance Bradley Beckmann, both of Fulda; Joshua Henry Entinger and Alicia Rose Loosbrock, both of Wilmont; Veronica Beatriz Martinez Solis and Raymundo Niz Chilel, both of Worthington; Jose Luis Lastor-De La Cruz and Brenda Luz Mariscal Jimenez, both of Worthington; Isidora Margarita Lopez Lopez and Arnolodo Adan Lopez Martin, both of Worthington; Kyle John Kruger and Kylie Lunn Gould, both of Brewster; Jennifer Caroline Lofton and Christopher Lawrence Iten, both of Denver, Colo.; Jason Roger Ling, Brewster, and Carrie Ann Shaffer, Worthington; Derek Jeffery Shubert and Danyel Crystal Schweigert, both of Worthington; and Pedro Valverde Carrasco and Lariza Lizeth Sanchez Ortega, both of Worthington.