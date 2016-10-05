Data: Oct. 6, 2016

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a crash reported at 1:20 p.m. Wednesday from a parking lot in the 1200 block of Clary Street.

Ambulance

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 11:56 p.m. Tuesday for a 60-year-old male who was experiencing an irregular heartbeat and was very pale.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 10:42 a.m. Wednesday to St. Mary’s School for a student who was having difficulty breathing.

Police

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department warned an adult male for trespassing at 11:39 p..m. Tuesday at Sanford Worthington Medical Center.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department received a report of harassing communication at 9:36 a.m. Wednesday.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department arrested a harassment restraining order violation at 2:23 p.m. Wednesday.