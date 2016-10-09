Data: Oct. 10, 2016

Robert Herrick grew up in Worthington but is not a native of the community. The information was incorrect in Saturday’s Daily Globe.

Accidents

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a hit-and-run crash reported at 9:15 p.m. Friday from the 1000 block of Eighth Avenue,

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a crash reported at 12:52 p.m. Sunday from the intersection of Humiston Avenue and 14th Street.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a hit-and-run crash reported at 2:20 p.m. Sunday from the intersection of Humiston Avenue and Clary Street.

Ambulance

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 5:26 p.m. Friday to the 1200 block of Apel Avenue for an unresponsive female. The coroner was later contacted.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 5:49 p.m. Friday to the 2100 block of Castlewood Drive for an adult male having a seizure.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 11:48 p.m. Friday to the 1300 block of Sixth Avenue for a female who had fainted.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 4:59 a.m. Sunday to the 1400 block of Miller Street for a male having difficulty breathing.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 3:23 p.m. Sunday to the 1000 block of East NInth Avenue for an adult male having difficulty breathing.

Police

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated property damage reported at 5:20 p.m. Friday from the 100 block of 12th Street.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a report of a juvenile male throwing rocks at 8:21 p.m. Friday from the 1700 block of North Douglas Avenue.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department received a report of a counterfeit bill at 10:58 a.m. Saturday from the 1400 block of Oxford Street.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department received a report of harassing communication at 6:14 p.m. Saturday from the 200 block of 12th Street.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department cited an individual for no Minnesota driver’s license at 9:19 p.m. Saturday.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department cited an individual for no Minnesota driver’s license at 10:34 p.m. Saturday.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department cited an individual for driving after suspension at 11:59 p.m. Saturday.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department received a report of trespassing and a verbal dispute at 12:26 p.m. Sunday from the 1700 block of Bantom Place.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated an assault reported at 1:33 p.m. Sunday from the 1500 block of Collegeway.