Data: Oct. 11, 2016

BREWSTER -- The Worthington Ambulance and Brewster Rescue were dispatched at 4:14 p.m. Sunday to the 400 block of Ninth Street for an unresponsive adult male.

Police

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department received a report of a verbal domestic incident reported at 4:07 p.m. Sunday from the 1000 block of Burlington Avenue.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a bicycle theft reported at 10:41 p.m. Sunday.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department arrested an adult male for fifth-degree drug possession at 1:42 a.m. Monday.