Data: Oct. 12, 2016

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a crash reported at 9:24 a.m. Tuesday from the intersection of Diagonal Road and Clary Street.

Ambulance

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 9:37 a.m. Tuesday to North Humiston Avenue for an elderly woman who had fallen and struck her head on a counter.

Police

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa -- The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office arrested Bobby Sprock, 47, of George on Sunday for assault, a simple misdemeanor, following a report from an individual who was confronted by a male wanting to fight. Sprock was released on $300 bond.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department cited an individual for no Minnesota driver’s license at 4:54 p.m. Monday.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department cited an individual for no Minnesota driver’s license and speeding at 7:37 p.m. Monday.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department received a report of social media harassment at 11:22 p.m. Monday.