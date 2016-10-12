Data: Oct. 13, 2016

Hailey Liepold of Heron Lake-Okabena had 10 kills in Tuesday's high school volleyball match with Mountain Lake Area. Her statistics were incorrect in Wednesday’s Daily Globe.

Accidents

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department received a report of a possible crash at 1:38 a.m. Wednesday.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department received a report of a crash at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Ambulance

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 7:07 p.m. Tuesday to the 1400 block of Knollwood Drive for an ill adult male.

Police

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a reported of a suicidal male at 7:19 p.m. Tuesday.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department received a reported of a suspicious female at 5:32 a.m. Wednesday at the 600 block of Lake Street.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a burglary reported at 6:12 a.m. Wednesday from Ryan’s Road.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a forgery reported at 12:14 p.m. Wednesday from the 1000 block of Fourth Avenue.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a theft reported at 12:52 p.m. Wednesday from Ryan’s Road.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated property damage reported at 12:57 p.m. Wednesday from the 900 block of Lucy Drive .

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a theft reported at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday.