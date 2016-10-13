Data: Oct. 14, 2016

A city of Worthington Board of Canvass meeting will be at 6 p.m. Nov. 14. The time was incorrect in Tuesday’s Daily Globe.

Accidents

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a crash reported at 12:31 p.m. Thursday from the 1300 block of East Avenue.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a crash that partially blocked traffic at 3 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Nobles Street and Minnesota 60.

Ambulance

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 4:32 p.m. Wednesday to the 2100 block of Castlewood Drive.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 5:34 p.m. Wednesday to the 1300 block of South Shore Drive.

Police

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department received a report of shoplifting at 5:34 p.m. Wednesday from the 1700 block of Humiston Avenue.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a possible domestic incident reported at 5:58 p.m. from the 300 block of 10th Avenue.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a possible illegal burn reported at 7:32 p.m. Wednesday from Bristol Street.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department cited an individual for no Minnesota driver’s license at 10:53 p.m. Wednesday.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department received a report of a suspicious male running between houses at 6:32 a.m. Thursday on Olander Street.