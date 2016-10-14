Data: Oct. 15, 2016

SIBLEY, Iowa -- The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office investigated a two-vehicle crash reported at 8:15 p.m. Thursday from the intersection of Pierce Avenue and 170th Street. A 2004 Chevy Silverado operated by Elliott Dean Smith, 53, of Sibley, was stopped at the intersection, and a 2004 Mazda M26 operated by Brian Daniel Miranda, 16, of Sibley, was stopped behind the Smith vehicle. Smith started backing up to make room for a turning semi and struck the Miranda vehicle. The Mazda sustained approximately $1,200 in damage; the Silverado was not damaged. No injuries were reported, and Smith was cited for unlawful backing on a highway.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a crash reported at 3:56 p.m. Friday from the 1000 block of Ryan’s Road.

OCHEYEDAN, Iowa -- The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office arrested Scott Alan Harms, 48, of Ocheyedan, on a warrant for alleged third-degree harassment and violation of a protection order. He was transported and booked into the Osceola County Jail and released after posting a $600 bond. The arrest stemmed from a September incident at an Ocheyedan residence,

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a possible illegal burn reported at 6:44 p.m. Thursday from the 1600 block of Oxford Street.

ELLSWORTH -- The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office investigated a theft reported at 7:41 p.m. Thursday from the intersection of Birkett Avenue and 280th Street.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a theft reported at 7:58 p.m. Thursday from the 1200 block of Oxford Street.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department cited an individual for driving after suspension at 10:24 p.m. Thursday.

WORTHINGTON -- The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office received a report of harassing communications at 2:27 p.m. Friday.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a report of an adult male trespassing at 2:50 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of 11th Street.

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa -- The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday that it is investigating a case involving the poisoning of approximately 100 head of cattle, of which 40 head have already died. The cattle are dying because of the high level of lead in their systems. The lead is believed to have been mixed in with their feed on Sunday morning. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.