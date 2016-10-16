Data: Oct. 17, 2016

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a hit-and-run crash reported at 7:14 p.m. Friday from the 200 block of 10th Street.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a crash with injuries reported at 7:13 p.m. Saturday from the 1100 block of Burlington Avenue.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a crash reported at 9:46 p.m. Saturday

Ambulance

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 4:04 a.m. Saturday to the 1400 block of Burlington Avenue for an adult male having a diabetic reaction.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 4:32 p.m. Saturday to the 1800 block of Collegeway.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 8:03 p.m. Saturday to the 1600 block of Clary Street.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 2:32 p.m. Sunday to the 300 block of 10th Avenue.

Fire

BIGELOW -- The Bigelow Fire Department was dispatched at 3:55 p.m. Saturday for a dryer fire.

Police

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated property damage reported at 5:42 p.m. Friday from the 1000 block of Oxford Street.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department received a report of a dog bite at 10:28 p.m. Friday from the 1000 block of Burlington Avenue.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department arrested an adult male on a DOC warrant at 1:46 a.m. Saturday.

ELLSWORTH -- The Nobles County Sheriff”s Office investigated a domestic incident reported at 9:12 a..m. Saturday from the 500 block of South Walnut Street. The Adrian Ambulance and Ellsworth Rescue were dispatched to the scene.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a theft reported at 11:52 a.m. Saturday from the 1100 block of Ryan’s Road.

ELLSWORTH -- The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office investigated property damage reported at 1:53 p.m. Saturday from the 200 block of South Chestnut.

LISMORE -- The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office investigated property damage reported at 2:54 p.m. Saturday.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a report of a disorderly male in the Sanford Worthington Medical Center emergency room parking lot at 8:41 p.m. Saturday.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a report of disorderly conduct reported at 12:15 a.m. Sunday.

LEOTA -- The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office investigated a scam reported at 1:23 p.m. Sunday from the 11000 block of Bedford Avenue.