Data: Oct. 18, 2016
Ambulance
WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 7:24 p.m. Sunday to the 1800 block of Collegeway for an adult male who had fallen and hit his head.
WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 11:24 a.m. Monday to the 900 block of Homewood Avenue for an adult female with high blood pressure who was experiencing dizziness.
Police
WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a bicycle theft reported at 4:15 p.m. Sunday from the 1200 block of Fifth Avenue.
WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a theft reported at 4:24 p.m. Sunday from the 1000 block of Marine Avenue.
RUSHMORE -- The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a harassment restraining order violation at 7:54 p.m. Sunday from the 26000 block of Erickson Avenue.
WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department received a report of a marijuana order at 10:04 p.m. Sunday.
BREWSTER -- The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office received a report of threats at 10:51 a.m. Monday from the 200 block of 11th Street.
WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department received a report of slashed tires at 2:56 p.m. Monday.